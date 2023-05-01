LAWRENCE — The former chief of staff to the mayor has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of transporting and possessing child sexual abuse material.
Jhovanny Martes-Rosario, 48, was indicted in Boston on one count of possession of child pornography and one count of transportation of child pornography, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office in Boston.
The investigation into Martes-Rosario began in December after the State Police Cyber Crime Unit received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography being uploaded from an IP address associated with his home.
Dozens of images of child porn were found on Martes-Rosario’s iPad, according to state police.
“Jhovanny admitted he had a curiosity for (child sexual abuse material) and that is why he stored it, further stating that he has been searching for and storing it for ‘years,’” according to court documents.
Martes-Rosario was released after appearing in court on Friday.
After his arrest in February he was released on the condition that he stay away from children, with the exception of his son, as well as surrender his passport. He was also ordered not use any computers.
According to a press release from Mayor Brian DePena the day after the arrest, Martes-Rosario was “immediately dismissed” from his job.
The charge of possession of child pornography carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison and between five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, as well as a fine up to $250,000.
The charge of transportation of child pornography carries between five years and up to 20 years in prison, and between five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan C. Cleary of Rollins’ Major Crimes Unit
