Former City Councilor Roger Twomey dies

LAWRENCE — Roger Twomey, who served on the City Council for eight years and previously headed the Licensing Board, died Thursday at Boston Medical Center. He was 89.
District E City Councilor David Abdoo, who served on the council for two years with Twomey and was a neighbor of his for many years, described him as "a true gentleman."
"The city of Lawrence has lost a true gentleman and statesman. We have lost a very good man from our midst. I would further argue that Lawrence has lost the gold standard for public servants," Abdoo said.
Both Abdoo and District F City Councilor Marc Laplante said Twomey was always very well prepared at council meetings.
"He was the most prepared councilor I worked with," Laplante said.
Laplante noted that Twomey spearheaded the city's Adopt-A-Park program, which enlists local businesses in maintaining Lawrence's parks.
Twomey was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He attained the rank of staff sergeant before his discharge in 1954.
Each year, he would host a breakfast for veterans.
The corner of Jefferson Street and Leeds Terrace was dedicated in honor of Twomey in 2017. The location is just a short distance from his home.
The ceremony was attended by Twomey and his wife Marilyn. Their son Chris was the master of ceremonies "and made his dad proud," according to Abdoo.
Laplante said it was fortunate that Twomey lived long enough to be present when the city bestowed that honor on him.
Twomey was born in Lawrence in 1930 and was a lifelong resident of this city. A Central Catholic High School graduate, he earned an associate's degree in electrical engineering and a bachelor's degree in economics at Merrimack College.
Twomey worked at Western Electric, which later became Lucent Technologies, for 36 years before retiring. He was a senior industrial engineer.
He was a parishioner of the former Sacred Heart Church on South Broadway, where he served as administrator of the Finance Committee. He also co-directed the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults program for 10 years.
More recently, he was a communicant of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church and sang in its choir.
Shortly after retiring from Lucent, Twomey was appointed chairman of the Licensing Board in 2000. He was elected to the first of four terms as city councilor at large in 2007. He was the top vote-getter in the at-large councilor race at least once, in 2013.
That popularity did not carry over into his campaign for state representative the following year, however. Running as a Republican in a city where Democrats vastly outnumber the GOP, he placed third behind Marcos Devers, the Democratic incumbent who won the race; and former Mayor William Lantigua, who ran as an independent.
Twomey decided not to seek a fifth term on the council in 2015.
"I've put in a total of 14 years in (the service of) the city. I think it's time. I'm going to sit back and relax and retire," he said at that time.
Calling hours will be held at the John Breen Memorial Funeral Home, 122 Amesbury St., Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will take place at St. Augustine Chapel, 128 Ames St., Tuesday at 10 a.m.