Beyond dedication to his family, his job with the Fire Department, and involvement with high school sports, Bill Diodati had a passion he took with him to his grave last week: The New England Patriots.
He was among the first 100 season ticket-holders of the former AFL franchise when it moved to its new stadium in Foxborough, Schaefer Stadium, in 1971.
Diodati held those season tickets for 47 more seasons, attending nearly every home game, rain, snow or shine, before he had trouble walking longer distances and ended his incredible run as a fan at the age of 92.
The Lawrence native died on June 6 in his home on Archibald Street with his wife of 72 years, Cora Diodati, by his side. He became a lieutenant in 1972 and captain in 1982. He was a regular at parades and events around the military on Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
“He loved the Patriots more than anything,” Cora said. “I would watch them on TV, but he had to be there. It made his week. He used to go to games in the early 1960s at Harvard Stadium and Fenway Park. He loved watching them win the championships, but he loved them even when they weren’t very good.”
Diodati, who left high school before graduating to join the Marines, was not noted as a good athlete growing up. He was only 5-foot-5. But he loved sports. The Patriots became his favorite team.
When Diodati retired from the Lawrence Fire Department at age 64, the Patriots became an even bigger hobby in his life. He sometimes would attend road games, getting special status due to being among the longest running season ticket holders.
His nephew, Paul Maus of North Andover, joined his uncle the last 16 or so years at Patriots home games and their bond became special. Paul was the only person Cora trusted with her husband, who was almost 80 when he started driving him to Foxborough on Sundays.
“It was a big deal for both of us,” said Maus. “The seats were incredible — nine rows behind where Tom Brady sits on the bench. I’d pick him up in the morning. We’d park at the liquor store on Route 1, just before the stadium, and we’d walk over. They always saved his spot at the liquor store. It was pretty cool.”
Maus and his uncle would almost always stop at Davios Restaurant, which was in The Mall at Patriot Place, for lunch.
“It was so much fun, every time we went to Davios and then walked over to our seats,” said Maus. “We would run into so many people at the restaurant. It was part of the experience he always looked forward to doing.”
Then, of course, there were the games.
He was a favorite in their section, almost like family, knowing more than two dozen season ticket-holders nearby.
“He was the most popular guy there,” said Maus. “Everyone loved him. They’d always pose with him for pictures and selfies.”
Diodati had one rule when his nephew offered to take him in 2013: They don’t leave until the game is over, no matter the score — or weather conditions.
“He never complained. Never,” said Maus. “It would be raining, windy, cold, hot ... whatever. We had to stay until the end of every game. And we did.”
Diodati never missed a game last year, watching the Patriots on TV with his wife.
“I can’t explain how much joy the Patriots brought to my husband’s life,” said Cora. “He really was their No. 1 fan.”
Diodati a big Lancers fan
Bill Diodati was not only well known by the season ticket-holders in his section at Gillette Stadium, he also had a great following at Lawrence High football and basketball games.
Diodati, all the way up to last year, was a regular at every Friday night football game and all high school basketball games at the high school.
"He always had a special place in his heart for Lawrence High athletes," said Cora Diodati, Bill's wife for 72 years. "He made sure he went to every game. He loved the kids and the atmosphere. They were so nice to him."