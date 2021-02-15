NORTH ANDOVER — When Corey Nobile didn’t make the soccer team during his junior year at North Andover High, he decided to take his talents elsewhere.
At 16, he joined North Andover High's chapter of DECA, which stands for Distributive Education Clubs for America. It's a nationwide, nonprofit student organization that prepares students for careers in business through entrepreneurial competitions.
Through DECA, Nobile started GeoProtein, a sustainable food company for an all-natural, organic protein powder.
Nobile entered GeoProtein into DECA’s business competitions, and unlike his soccer career, GeoProtein took off. That venture would grow into a new company that Nobile named Impact Snacks, and would grow so rapidly that the now 20-year-old has dropped out of college to become a CEO.
"I just thought that school was always going to be there, but this business opportunity was not," said Nobile, adding, "It's not that I am against school or anything, it was just circumstantial."
It all started here in the Merrimack Valley, when Nobile drummed up the idea for GeoProtein at the YMCA with his friend Owen Lheron, with whom he discussed sustainable nutrition.
“We just started tinkering in my kitchen, making all sorts of different products and it kind of slowly transitioned from a hobby into a business,” Nobile said.
During his junior year, GeoProtein won DECA’s regional competition, placed at states and was in the top 10 at internationals, under DECA’s “innovation plan” category.
And it didn’t end there.
GeoProtein’s star continued to rise during Nobile’s senior year when his company won regionals, states and went to the international competition for a second time, under DECA’s “growth” category.
Nobile’s entrepreneurial aspirations didn’t end with DECA. When he entered college at Bryant University in 2018, Nobile kept the company going, but changed course his freshman year by altering the name and mission of his company after realizing “how unsustainable single-use products are.”
What GeoProtein evolved into was Impact Snacks, a company based out of Delaware with a carbon-negative footprint.
Impact Snacks produces entirely biodegradable, plant-based snack bars in two flavors: dark chocolate brownie and iced caramel latte. The packaging is even edible.
"The packaging is designed to look, feel and function like plastic, while being home compostable, industrial compostable, marine biodegradable and suitable for anaerobic digestion," said Nobile. "The material it is made out of is actually bio-cellulose, so pretty much the same substance that makes up the bulk of plant cell walls."
Like GeoProtein, Impact Snacks hit the ground running. Halfway through his sophomore year, Nobile decided to leave college to lead Impact Snacks full time.
After leaving college, Nobile and Impacts Snack’s COO Nick Oliveri raised $310,000 to get the company off the ground. At the present time, Impact Snacks has about 10 employees, which is a relief to Corey’s father, who suffered some anxiety when his son decided to leave college to focus on his business.
“I am anxious like any parent would be, but also see the tremendous opportunity in the world these days for our kids to create a new business that we never would have thought of,” said Chris Nobile, who chairs North Andover's Select Board.
What’s unique about Impact Snacks is not only that the bars are entirely degradable, but their manufacture is a carbon-negative process.
According to Nobile, each bar produced by his company emits about .38 pounds of carbon. He says that for every .38 pounds of carbon emitted, Impact Snacks participates in "carbon-reducing" activities that offset the company's carbon imprint by 250%, making the process carbon-negative.
"We contribute to reforestation efforts with an emphasis on biodiversity," Nobile said. "We work with a series of nonprofits that support local communities by hiring teams of people to plant trees."
Nobile says he's working on adding new flavor bars at Impact Snacks, including a matcha and peanut butter banana bar. He's also working on developing a chickpea-based alternative to potato chips made from food waste.
"It's a new take on a chip that we are really excited about," said Nobile. "It's made from what would have been food waste as the base of ingredients, so we are saving food waste that wasn't restaurant quality in terms of aesthetics, but is actually quite good nutritionally."
To learn more about Impact Snacks, visit impactsnacks.co.