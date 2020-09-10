ANDOVER — A former employee of the IRS Service Center in Andover pleaded guilty Wednesday to helping prepare and file at least 70 false tax returns for herself and others, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
Beth True, 44, of Lawrence, worked for the IRS for over 22 years before her arrest in January, according to court documents. At the time, investigators said they identified at least 591 returns likely prepared by her between 2012 and 2017.
Court documents show that True pleaded guilty in federal court to four counts of aiding and assisting the filing of a false tax return, and four counts of filing a fraudulent tax return by an employee of the United States.
In her position as a lead contact representative, True is said to have assisted team members in responding to “difficult and complex taxpayer inquiries."
Records show that she was trained in tax law, ethics, information protection and disclosure, privacy, identity theft and identity protection before she went on to violate IRS rules prohibiting employees from “engaging in the preparation of tax returns for compensation, gift, or favor.”
According to Lelling, True admitted that between approximately February 2012 and April 2018, she prepared or assisted in preparing and filing at least 70 IRS Forms 1040 – U.S. Individual Income Tax Returns – for herself and other taxpayers that True knew contained materially false information.
Some returns also included false child and dependent care credits, Lelling said.
The charge of aiding and assisting the filing of a false tax return provides for a sentence of up to three years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and restitution.
Filing a fraudulent tax return by an employee of the United States provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and restitution.
Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.