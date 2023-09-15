LAWRENCE — History met elegance with the grand opening of a new event and function destination in a nearly century-old former bank building on Essex Street.
The renovation of The Vault function hall at 238 Essex St. cost more than $1 million, said Wendy Estrella, a Lawrence attorney and real estate investor who worked on the project with her husband and business partner, Jose Estrella.
“People are so pleased. They have said, ‘This doesn’t even look like Lawrence.’ We knew we had a real treasure there and really the reason we thought it would be such a hit,” Wendy Estrella said during an interview this week.
Redevelopment of the bank building, which sat vacant for a decade, started in November, she said.
The building was the former site of the Bay State Merchants National Bank. As such, two vaults inside were even repurposed as special rooms for brides and families during events, Wendy explained.
She noted many people find they need to leave the city and even venture out of state to find a function hall that fits their needs. The Vault offers them that commodity closer to home and also adds to the ongoing revitalization of downtown Lawrence, she said.
“We no longer need to go anywhere else to celebrate. We can do it right here in our downtown,” he said.
The function hall space measures 4,000 square feet with a capacity of 240 people and the availability of a complete commercial kitchen. There are even 86 parking spaces located behind the venue.
The function hall is “a testament to the positive change taking place in our community,” she said.
“This elegant venue not only preserves the historical significance of the building but also addresses a pressing need for a beautiful and versatile function hall in Lawrence. It is set to become a central hub for various community events, gatherings and celebrations,” she added.
Wendy pointed to other new restaurants and projects, both commercial and residential, underway in the Essex Street and downtown area. One by one, each of those businesses contribute to the area’s reinvigoration.
“People have a strong interest in seeing this area doing well,” she said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.