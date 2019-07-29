LAWRENCE — Former city councilor and political activist Michael Fielding, 54, died early Sunday morning at a residence in Haverhill, according to the Essex County District Attorney.
Fielding, a District F city councilor from 2007 to 2009, also ran two other campaigns for city councilor and he ran for Northern Essex County Register of Deeds in 2018, losing to incumbent M. Paul Iannuccillo.
According to the DA's spokeswoman, Carrie Kimball, police received a call from someone at 3 Mercury Terrace, Haverhill, on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. of an unresponsive man.
Police responded, determined he was deceased, notified the DA's office, who then notified the state medical examiner.
Kimball said "the cause and manner of death" is pending an autopsy.
She wouldn't comment further.
Fielding's brother, Brian, said he had no idea how his brother died.
"He's in a better place," said Brian Fielding, who lived with his brother at 179 Weare St., Lawrence.
"I don't know what happened to him but he had liver and heart problems," Fielding said.
Kimball said the death was not suspicious, that there were no other injuries and nobody has been charged in his death.
Haverhill police Capt. Stephen Doherty declined to comment on the matter, saying medical calls were generally redacted from the public police log.
Fielding described himself in an Eagle-Tribune story last year as a community activist who worked for 10 years at Raytheon and as manager of the Lawrence British Club for 20 years.
Ronnie Martin of Lawrence said he knew Fielding and other members of his family from the British Club in Lawrence.
"I'm close to the whole family," said Martin, who heard about Fielding's death Sunday evening. "He was the youngest one in the family."
Fielding was predeceased by his mother, Shirley Fielding, and his brother, Richard Fielding.
Aside from Brian, Michael's siblings included brothers Bruce and Alan Fielding, as well as sister Patty Fielding Newell.
Brian Fielding said Michael had no children.
In addition to serving as a city councilor from 2007 to 2009, Fielding also ran for at-large councilor in 2005 but lost. He also ran for reelection after his first term as the District F councilor but lost that seat as well.
During the September 2018 primary, Fielding was knocked out of the three-way race when he came in third behind the eventual winner, incumbent Iannuccillo, and the other challenger in the primary, Alexcy Vega.