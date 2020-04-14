LAWRENCE — A former Lawrence man who was being held at the Middleton House of Correction in 2018 on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon was arrested Monday and charged with illegal re-entry into the country.
Daniel Araujo Guerrero, 41, a Dominican national, was charged in a criminal complaint unsealed Monday with illegal reentry into the United States after deportation, U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said.
Araujo Guerreo appeared Monday afternoon via teleconference before Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelly, who ordered him detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for April 17, according to Lelling.
According to the criminal complaint, in January 2016, Araujo Guerreo was convicted in federal court in Boston of identity theft and sentenced to 14 months in prison. On July 5, 2016, Araujo Guerreo was deported to the Dominican Republic.
Lelling said it is alleged that, at some point, Araujo Guerreo returned to the United States.
On Feb. 23, 2018, Araujo Guerreo was arrested in Lawrence on warrants for a variety of crimes including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and drug conspiracy, according to Lelling.
He was held in custody at the Essex County House of Corrections until Monday, when he was transferred to the custody of immigration officers, according to Lelling.
Lelling, along with Jason Molina, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston, made the announcement.
Assistant U.S. Attorney David Tobin of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.