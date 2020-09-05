BOSTON — A Dominican national formerly of Lawrence was sentenced in federal court in Boston to 13 months in prison for distributing fentanyl.
Yokasta Aybar-Soto, 27, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge William Young to the prison time and one year of supervised release.
Aybar-Soto will face deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence.
In June 2020, Aybar-Soto pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 40 grams of more of fentanyl.
Aybar-Soto was initially charged by criminal complaint and has been in custody since Sept. 12, 2019.
Aybar-Soto sold more than 40 grams of fentanyl to an undercover police officer in Lawrence on Sept. 12, 2019, investigators said.