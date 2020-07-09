BOSTON — A Dominican national formerly residing in Lawrence was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Boston for distributing fentanyl.
Rosario Lara, 37, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge William G. Young to four years in prison and two years of supervised release.
In March 2020, Lara pleaded guilty to distributing cocaine and more than 400 grams of fentanyl.
Lara sold more than a half-kilogram of fentanyl to a confidential informant in Lawrence on Feb. 21, 2019.
United States Attorney Andrew Lelling and Joseph Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division made the announcement.
Assistance was provided by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police and Lawrence Police Department.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Abely, Deputy Chief of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit, prosecuted the case.