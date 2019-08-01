BOSTON — A former Lawrence resident has admitted to stealing the identity of another person.
Alejandro Yoel Diaz Diaz, 28, a Dominican national who used to live in Lawrence, pleaded guilty Wednesday to false representation of a Social Security number and aggravated identity theft. U.S. District Court Judge Richard G. Stearns scheduled sentencing for Nov. 1.
On Aug. 1, 2017, Diaz Diaz applied for a Massachusetts identification card using the name, date of birth and Social Security number of a United States citizen, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling. At the time of his arrest in April, Diaz Diaz was on probation out of Lawrence District Court for distribution of heroin in the other person’s identity, Lelling said.
Diaz Diaz was identified, among other things, from a fingerprint match with a Dominican Republic identification document issued to him and bearing his photo.
The charge of false representation of a Social Security number provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. Aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory two years in prison to run consecutive to any other term of imprisonment imposed, one year of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
Diaz Diaz will also be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence, Lelling said.
Lelling, along with Jason Molina, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security investigations in Boston; and Scott Antolik, special agent in charge of investigations for the Social Security Administration in Boston, announced Diaz Diaz's guilty plea Thursday.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsey E. Weinstein is prosecuting the case.