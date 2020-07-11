BOSTON – A former Lawrence man pleaded guilty Thursday in connection with using the identity of a U.S. citizen.
Roberto Melo Guerrero, 39, a Dominican national, pleaded guilty to one count of false representation of a Social Security number and one count of making a false statement relating to a health care benefit program. Melo Guerrero was arrested in December 2019 and has been detained since that time.
Melo Guerrero used the name and identifiers of a U.S. citizen for at least 15 years, including to obtain a Massachusetts driver’s license and to apply for MassHealth benefits. MassHealth then provided benefits valued at $18,505 to Melo Guerrero. In addition, on multiple occasions, Melo Guerrero was arrested and charged in Massachusetts with drug trafficking offenses under the name of this U.S. citizen.
The charges of false representation of a Social Security number and false statement relating to a health care benefit program provide for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper scheduled sentencing for Sept. 9, 2020.
The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigation’s Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force (DBFTF), a specialized investigative group comprised of personnel from various state, local and federal agencies with expertise in detecting, deterring and disrupting organizations and individuals involved in various types of document, identity and benefit fraud schemes.