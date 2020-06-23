BOSTON — A former Lawrence resident faces up to five years in jail and a fine of $250,000 after pleading guilty to fraudulent use of a Social Security number, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.
Richard Zapata Suarez, 32, a Dominican national, pleaded guilty to one count of false representation of a Social Security number, said U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling. He sent out a joint release with Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Office of Inspector General.
According to the release, on May 17, 2016, Zapata Suarez used the Social Security number of a U.S. citizen to submit a renewal application for a Massachusetts driver’s license under the victim’s name. In order to obtain the license, Zapata Suarez fraudulently provided various documents to the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles, including a Social Security card and birth certificate bearing the victim’s name.
The charge of falsely representing the Social Security number of another person provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.
U.S. Senior District Court Judge Douglas Woodlock scheduled sentencing for Aug. 10, 2020. Sentences are imposed based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security Investigation’s Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force, a specialized investigative group comprised of personnel from various state, local and federal agencies. They have expertise in detecting, deterring and disrupting organizations and individuals involved in various types of document, identity and benefit fraud schemes.
Assistance was also provided by the Social Security Administration, U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, U.S. Department of State, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Massachusetts State Police and the Massachusetts Office of the Inspector General.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Deitch of Lelling’s Major Crimes Unit is prosecuting the case.