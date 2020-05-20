LAWRENCE — A Dominican national formerly living in Lawrence was sentenced Wednesday for Social Security and benefits fraud.
Cesar Franco Lara, 37, was sentenced during a videoconference before U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 20 months in prison and ordered to pay $3,468 in restitution to MassHealth, according to an announcement by U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling in Boston.
Franco Lara will also face deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence.
In January 2020, Franco Lara pleaded guilty to one count of false representation of a Social Security number and one count of theft of government money. Following a plea agreement that was accepted by the court on Wednesday, the government dismissed one count of aggravated identity theft, Lelling said.
On Aug. 5, 2016, Franco Lara applied for a Massachusetts identification card using the name, date of birth and Social Security number of a United States citizen born in Puerto Rico.
On Aug. 18, 2016, he used that same Massachusetts identification card to apply for and receive nearly $3,500 in MassHealth benefits in the U.S. citizen’s name. In an effort to determine the true identity of the defendant, law enforcement found a non-immigrant visitor visa application bearing the Franco Lara's photograph and fingerprints. This application was refused by the Department of State in 2015, Lelling said.
When arrested on federal charges, Franco Lara was in possession of a MassHealth ID card in the U.S. citizen’s name. His fingerprints were found to be a match of the fingerprints on file from the refused visa application.