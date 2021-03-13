BOSTON — A Dominican man formerly living in Lawrence was sentenced Friday in federal court in Boston for fentanyl trafficking, according to officials.
Cecilio Guzman, 28, was sentenced to just over two years in federal prison. Officials said he will face deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence.
In December 2020, records show that Guzman pleaded guilty to a count of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl. He was charged by complaint and arrested by state authorities on Nov. 20, 2019.
Officials say Guzman arranged to sell 120 grams of fentanyl to a cooperating witness for the government. On Nov. 20, 2019, Guzman met with the witness in Lawrence, sold him the fentanyl and was subsequently arrested.
Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel Mendell and Brian Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Division made the announcement Friday.
The investigation was conducted with the assistance of the Andover, Haverhill, Lawrence, Lowell and Wilmington Police Departments. Special assistance was provided by the Essex District Attorney’s Office.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Hassink of Mendell’s Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit prosecuted the case.