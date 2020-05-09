LAWRENCE — A former Lawrence man who pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl was sentenced May 7 in Boston.
Steven de Jesus de Leon Trinidad, 22, a Dominican national, pleaded guilty during a videoconference hearing to distribution of fentanyl, according to a statement by U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling in Boston.
U.S. District Judge Leo T. Sorokin then sentenced de Leon Trinidad to time served (approximately 11 months in prison) and three years of supervised release. De Leon Trinidad will also face deportation proceedings, Lelling said.
On June 11, 2019, de Leon Trinidad sold fentanyl to an undercover agent in Lawrence. Law enforcement officers arrested de Leon Trinidad immediately following the sale, and he has been in custody since. A federal grand jury indicted de Leon Trinidad in July 2019.
Lelling said this case is part of a coordinated enforcement operation in the Merrimack Valley called “Devil’s Highway.” The operation targeted the distribution of opioids, including fentanyl and heroin, and resulted in charges against a total of 40 people for federal drug offenses, with at least a dozen more individuals facing state charges.
Lelling said the operation “was tremendously successful in targeting street-level drug trafficking in Lawrence, which is a hub of illegal drug distribution for all of New England.”
Lelling along with Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division, made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucy Sun of Lelling’s Worcester Branch Office prosecuted the case.