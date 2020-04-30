BOSTON — A former Lawrence man pleaded guilty and was sentenced Tuesday to a year in jail for distributing fentanyl.
Erick Alberto Paulino Amador, 28, a Dominican National, pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl during a video conference hearing before U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns, according to a statement by U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
Stearns then sentenced Paulino Amador to one year and one day in prison. Paulino Amador will face deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence.
According to Lelling, on two times in July 2019, Paulino Amador sold fentanyl to an undercover agent. Law enforcement officers arrested Paulino Amador in Lawrence on July 25, 2019, and he has been in custody since. A federal grand jury indicted Paulino Amador in August 2019.
Lelling noted this case is part of a coordinated enforcement operation in the Merrimack Valley called Devil’s Highway. The operation targeted the distribution of opioids, including fentanyl and heroin, and resulted in charges against a total of 40 people for federal drug offenses, with at least a dozen more individuals facing state charges.
Lelling, along with Brian D. Boyle, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Division, made the announcement.
Help was provided by the Massachusetts State Police and the Andover Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles B. Weinograd prosecuted the case.