LAWRENCE — A former Lawrence resident was sentenced Wednesday for aggravated identify theft and falsely using a Social Security Number.
Moices Santilit, 63, a Dominican national, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to two years and one day in prison and two years of supervised release, according to statement from the office of U.S. Attorney General Andrew E. Lelling.
In March 2020, Santilit pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of using a Social Security number that is not assigned to him, Lelling said.
In February 2016, Santilit used the Social Security number of a U.S. citizen in order to fraudulently obtain a valid Massachusetts Asbestos Worker Identification card under the victim’s name, Lelling said.
Lelling along with Jason Molina, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugenia M. Carris of Lelling’s Public Corruption and Special Prosecutions Unit prosecuted the case.