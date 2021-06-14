Former Lawrence mayor scores an ace with Valley friends

Kevin Sullivan likes to talk, which has served him well in business, politics (as a former Lawrence Mayor) and now working in strategic affairs at Babson College.
He also likes to play golf, which was one of the few, good things about COVID-19 for Sullivan. He had more opportunity to play.
"I used to only play in charity events," said Sullivan, who now resides in Amesbury. "But with the pandemic I started to play once a week, regularly, on Sundays."
So when his brother Mark Sullivan organized one of the three annual tournaments recently -- May and September on Cape Cod, and another in Florida over the winter -- with about nine or 10 foursomes, most from the Merrimack Valley, he found his golf game improving.
"I just bogeyed the first hole, which is OK when playing a point quota, because you get a point," said Sullivan. "I needed 13 points to hit my quota so a bogey isn't a bad start. I was looking for a par or bogey on the second hole."
On the second hole at The Brookside Golf Club in Bourne, a 156-yard, par-3, he became the talk of the Merrimack Valley.
Sullivan hit his "yellow" Pinnacle ball, with an 8-iron. The ball was struck well, hitting about three feet before the pin and bouncing directly into the hole.
The group ahead of him, all Lawrence guys, heard the commotion and ran back to the second green from the third tee to join in on the party.
"The tee shot had some loft on it and was going right at the flag," recalled Sullivan. "Due to the elevated tee box we could see it disappear in the cup right away. It was pretty cool."
It was not Sullivan's maiden voyage carding a "1." He also aced the fourth hole -- from 135 yards -- at Sagamore Hampton Golf Course in North Hampton, New Hampshire, on June 9, 2013 using a hybrid-4 club.
"Here is my take on holes-in-one as it applies to life," said Sullivan. "In no way does it indicate a mastery of the game. As a matter of fact, I struck the ball 95 times that day and had only one really great shot. All the other shots were mostly marginal.
"The case in point is despite my eight points I received for the hole, I went on to just score just seven more points to close the day with 15 overall points to a 2nd place finish," he said. "There are days when I could shoot in the low 90s and some days when I would score 110."
Sullivan has come to enjoy these golf trips, staying connected with his Lawrence/Merrimack Valley roots now that he doesn't work or live in "The Valley" any more.
"When windfalls come our way, they need to be put into perspective," said Sullivan. "Sometimes they are the result of good planning, and sometimes it is just luck, or a combination of both. Even mediocrity can result in a windfall reward every now and then. Trust me, it doesn't indicate any mastery of golf as it relates to me."
