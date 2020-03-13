BOSTON — A former Lawrence resident who was found guilty of false representation of a Social Security number has been sentenced to a year in prison.
Santo Pascual Soto Diaz, 39, a Dominican national, pleaded guilty to the crime in December before U.S. District Court Judge Richard Stearns. After completing his prison term, he will serve another year of supervised release.
Soto Diaz will be subject to deportation proceedings after he finishes his sentence, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
On April 12, 2016, Soto Diaz falsely claimed that a Social Security number was his in an application for an identification card at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles. He provided various documents, including a Social Security card, to obtain the Massachusetts identification.
Making the announcement Thursday were Lelling; Jason Molina, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston; and Scott Antolik, special agent in charge of the Social Security Administration.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sandra Bower of the Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case.