PROVIDENCE — The former owner of a Lawrence, Massachusetts used car dealership conspired with others to defraud financial institutions in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and numerous other states, according to Aaron Weisman, U.S. Attorney for Rhode Island.
Rolando Estrella, 32, of Dracut, Massachusetts, was arraigned in U.S. District Court on Wednesday and ordered detained. He is charged with participating in a wide-reaching conspiracy to defraud lenders by obtaining car loans secured with stolen personal identifying information and fraudulent documents.
Estrella and others involved in the scam used various individuals’ personal identifying information to open accounts with major banks and smaller credit unions, the indictment alleges. Using that information along with counterfeit documents including automobile titles, Estrella and his co-conspirators applied for used car and truck loans which were then deposited in bank accounts opened in the “sellers’” names, after which the proceeds were quickly withdrawn, according to the indictment.
Until recently, Estrella was the operator of Estrella National Auto, LLC, a used car dealership in Lawrence. On Dec. 17, an arrest warrant was issued for Estrella after a federal grand jury returned a 10-count indictment charging him with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, fraudulent use of a Social Security number and seven counts of bank fraud.
He surrendered to U.S. marshals in Rhode Island on Wednesday and was arraigned before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Patricia Sullivan. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney William Ferland.
Estrella’s arrest is the latest in a series made by the Social Security Office of Inspector General and the Secret Service involving members of a fraud ring operating throughout the Northeast.