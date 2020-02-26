LAWRENCE — A former Methuen baseball official has been charged with stealing at least $53,900 from the Methuen Little League in a case that's been under investigation since August 2018, according to police and court records.
Mark Stoddard, 47, of 43 Brown St., was arraigned Wednesday on a charge of larceny of property valued over $1,200.
A father of 7, Stoddard wore a royal blue fleece jacket with the word "coach" on the left sleeve to court.
A prosecutor said Stoddard, while involved with Methuen Little League, used or spent $53,900 in league funds for unauthorized purposes.
Stoddard is also accused of running a sports memorabilia business using league funds, according to court papers.
Defense attorney Janine Lepore questioned the timing of the charges against Stoddard, noting that a year and a half has passed since missing funds were reported to police on Aug. 24, 2018.
Stoddard has seven children, five who still live at home, is disabled and has limited funds, Lepore said.
She said he was not treasurer of the organization when the money was reported missing and is "not understanding why he is getting all the blame."
"It appears that person has not spoken with police," said Lepore, referring to a little league treasurer.
Stoddard was released on $5,000 surety, which means bail can be imposed if he does not show up for future court dates.
This is a developing story.