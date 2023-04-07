METHUEN — Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker is notifying defense attorneys and others about 65 criminal cases former Methuen police officer Sean Fountain was involved in, after questions were raised about Fountain lacking "necessary training to exercise police powers."
Fountain, 50, a city councilor from 2012 through 2017 and later a police officer in Methuen from 2017 to 2020, was arraigned in Lawrence District Court Thursday on eight counts, including conspiracy, forgery and violating employee standards of conduct.
At the heart of numerous investigations in recent months is whether Fountain ever had the proper qualifications, training and credentials to be a police officer.
He is accused, in part, of forging a document showing he attended a police academy which he did not, following his questionable hiring by retired Methuen police Chief Joseph Solomon, authorities said.
On Friday, Tucker's office was preparing notifications to be sent to court personnel, public defenders and bar advocates regarding Fountain's arrest.
The letter from the DA's office refers to a January 2023 report by the Civil Service Commission naming Fountain and Solomon, and the criminal complaint filed against Fountain on Thursday in Lawrence District Court.
"Based upon the findings in the Commission report and information submitted in support of the criminal complaint, former Officer Fountain may have ... lacked the necessary training to exercise police powers" under Massachusetts law, wrote Assistant District Attorney David O'Sullivan.
The letter further warns, "This and other information in the Commission report may provide a ground for impeachment and is being disclosed for this reason."
"This Office is in the process of identifying individual cases in which Fountain filed reports or affidavits, or was an actual or potential witness in order to provide individual notices to last counsel of record in those cases," O'Sullivan wrote.
Fountain recently testified during a murder trial in New Hampshire that was connected to Methuen and Lawrence, police said.
Methuen police said that 10 months ago, in June 2022, then-Essex County District Jonathan Blodgett's office was notified of 44 cases Fountain was involved with. It's unclear if any action was taken.
An arrest warrant was issued for Fountain on Thursday through Lawrence District Court. Fountain was not formally booked at the Methuen Police Department until Friday.
He entered a plea of not guilty and remains free on personal recognizance.
An affidavit in the case was impounded by a district court judge. The criminal complaint was also redacted to remove the name of an alleged co-conspirator.
On Friday, Methuen City Councilor Michael Simard called for an investigation and audit into the Municipal Police Training Commission — the agency responsible for overseeing the training and standards for municipal police officers. Led by retired Woburn Police Chief Robert Ferullo, Simard said the MPTC was complicit in a coverup surrounding Fountain's lack of credentials.
Simard, a veteran Lawrence police officer, said if he didn't personally participate in ongoing training he "would be de-certified."
"And here is this guy, an imposter, working for three years with no issues at all," Simard said Friday. "No one is above the law and should be held accountable."
Multiple investigations
An internal affairs investigation, led by Capt. Eric Ferreira, was already ongoing at the Methuen Police Department prior to Fountain's charges this week. A separate investigation, which city councilors were recently briefed on, was conducted by an outside firm.
Ferreira's investigation revealed, in part, that Fountain was allowed to work in the Police Department on a "volunteer basis" accumulating time. Solomon later directed payroll staff to pay Fountain time-and-a-half for the "volunteer hours" he accumulated, police said.
Also, in late January, the state's Civil Service Commission released a scathing report into previous hiring practices of the Methuen Police Department when Solomon was at the helm.
The report states that Solomon's employment of Fountain as “’full-time permanent intermittent police officer" was a brazen example of abuse.
The commission also found no evidence that Fountain completed a physical or medical exam, the report states, while he was also over the age restriction for appointment at the time. The report also states that Fountain lived outside Methuen after beginning his employment, in violation of city policy.
Fountain was laid off from the Police Department along with two other intermittent officers in 2020.
Fountain later threatened to sue the city for $1.5 million for loss of wages, mental distress and other reasons. A wrongful termination suit filed by Fountain is still active.
A full-time officer since 2017, Fountain said he was wrongly targeted by a handful of city councilors because of his tenure on the City Council, which led to the loss of his police job.
