BOSTON — A man who was found guilty of fraudulently using someone else's Social Security number was sentenced Monday to the time he has already served and was ordered deported to the Dominican Republic.
Francisco Antonio Sanchez Bernabe, 50, formerly of Methuen, has been in federal custody since he was arrested April 18 of last year. U.S. District Court Judge Leo Sorokin placed Sanchez Bernabe on supervised release for one year.
Sanchez Bernabe pleaded guilty to false representation of a Social Security number in December. On Oct. 25, 2018, he falsely claimed that another person's Social Security number was his in an application for a Massachusetts driver’s license, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
Sanchez Bernabe provided various documents, including a birth certificate and Social Security card, to obtain the license.
Lelling announced the sentence Monday along with Jason Molina, acting special agent in charge of Homeland Security Department investigations in Boston; and Scott Antolik, special agent in charge of Social Security investigations in Boston.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Sandra Bower of the Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case.