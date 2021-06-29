BOSTON — Abhijit "Beej" Das, 47, of North Andover, a former Democratic candidate for the 3rd Congressional District was arrested Tuesday by the FBI on several charges of violating the Federal Election Campaign Act.
The charges against Das, who ran in the 2017-18 election for the seat that represents Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen and parts of Andover, were announced by Acting United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Nathaniel Mendell, who was joined by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigation Division.
“Mr. Das allegedly solicited illegal campaign donations, used the money for his own business expenses and debts, and then attempted to conceal his actions,” Mendell said. “We are committed to prosecuting this kind of criminal conduct, because doing so protects the election process and vindicates every voter’s right to law-abiding campaigns and transparent elections.”
The charges include one count of accepting excessive campaign contributions, one count of conduit contributions, one count of conversion of campaign funds, and one count of engaging in a scheme to falsify, conceal, and cover up material facts. Further he faces two counts of making a false statement.
Das was scheduled to make his initial appearance before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Jennifer Boal Tuesday at 2:30 p.m.
According to the indictment, Das attempted to overcome a fundraising deficit by devising a scheme to solicit personal loans from friends and close associates in excess of the legal limit.
On or about Dec. 17, 2017, Das purportedly emailed a contributor asking for help in raising over $450,000 by the end of the year, stating that attaining that goal might need “some engineering.”
He also advised a member of his campaign that he would “aggregate” the loans into “one batch” and execute a main transfer into the campaign account, according to the indictment.
Das prompted three people to contribute approximately $125,000 to his campaign and structured the contributions as personal loans to a family member to circumvent Federal Election Commission reporting requirements and contribution limits, the indictment states. He is accused of concealing excessive campaign contributions from the FEC, falsely claiming that the funds from the contributions were his own money.
In addition, the indictment states that between January and May 2018, Das withdrew approximately $314,500 from his campaign account and used at least $267,000 of it to pay outstanding debts for his hotel business, the hotel’s yacht and real estate taxes unrelated to his congressional campaign.
In making these withdrawals, the indictment states, Das sought to conceal his conversion of campaign funds by instructing bank tellers to report the withdrawals as separate withdrawal and deposit transactions, rather than direct transfers.
Furthermore, according to the indictment, Das aided and abetted in the submission of false information in quarterly reports to the FEC by overstating the amount of cash-on-hand that the Das-for-Congress Campaign had in its bank account. For example, on June 30, 2018, Das is accused of reporting that his campaign’s total amount of cash on hand was approximately $440,000, when in fact the amount of cash on hand in the campaign bank account was less than $5,000.
Each of the charges provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000, or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater.