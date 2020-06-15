NORTH ANDOVER — Thousands of the country's top young spellers have felt the heat on stage at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, including a North Andover native who also experienced the pressure of Netflix documentarians.
Debuting on the popular streaming network June 3 and still available to viewers, "Spelling the Dream'' explores decades of spelling competition success among Indian-Americans while following four youngsters seeking the coveted Scripps trophy in 2017.
Ashrita Gandhari — a fourth-grader at Franklin Elementary School in North Andover at the time — said she was discovered by Netflix producers after winning a regional competition in Lynn when she was 10.
She had been interviewed only by local newspapers at that point, her parents Sirisha Bhumireddy and Bharat Gandhari explained. But Netflix producers familiar with the local coverage encouraged her to join their project.
Ashrita’s parents said they were told right away that her vivaciousness and ease in front of a camera was what the film needed.
The family recalls considering the offer for two days before agreeing to the once-in-a-lifetime Hollywood opportunity. They were surprised by lasting friendships formed with the filmmakers.
“They were looking for someone who was a newcomer, who showed a lot of promise to do well at Scripps,” Ashrita’s mom said.
Her father added, “The expectation was that at Scripps, she would perform well and make it to the top 40 or 50.”
The whirlwind of filming happened over the course of three busy days, which would have been normal if not for the camera crew in tow.
“We had just one chance at the interviews and everything, it was all impromptu,” Bhumireddy said. “The crew came in the morning and by the evening they had gone to school with her, tennis practices, piano, dance classes.”
At 2017’s biggest spelling bee, Ashrita is shown in the documentary finishing in 35th place after misspelling the word elidible — meaning capable of being elided, or to leave out of consideration. Since filming of the documentary ended, she earned a spot on the stage for top spellers again in 2018 and 2019, finishing 42nd then 51st.
Now 13 years old, Ashrita remains a top competitor at her new home in Virginia, where she recently finished seventh grade.
With the 2020 bee — originally scheduled for early June — now cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns, next year will be Ashrita’s last chance to compete before she becomes too old to participate.
“I’ve been amping up the hours and the resources I’ve been studying,” she said. “As I get into higher grades, I need to be getting better at spelling to reach the performance level I want.”
Three months of at-home quarantine have proven useful for studying not only spelling words, but entomology — the origin of words.
“After Scripps there aren’t any other major bees you can participate in,” Ashrita said. “There are a couple of adult spelling bees, but not a lot of people go to those.”
It means her 2021 goal is the first-place trophy.
After that, the daughter of software engineers plans to use her vast knowledge of words to go into the medical field.
“Studying spelling, I know a lot of terms, root words and medical terms,” she said. “I want to be a pediatrician.”
She may also find herself in the audience at familiar spelling competitions one day.
“I have a little sister. She’s 10 and really good at spelling, too,” Ashrita said. “She’s expressed interest in competing, but she’s mostly a coder. She’s always making new material on the computer.”
For both sisters, the love of spelling happened serendipitously.
When Ashrita was a first-grader at St. Michael's School in North Andover, she did a painting for her class art competition, but noticed the class next door was having a spelling bee.
"I did my painting and I walked next door and asked if I could join in just for fun," she said. She took third place.
True to the documentary's theme, Ashrita's family has celebrated the hard work and dedication common among Indian-American families setting roots in the United States.
"We didn't know about this world before Ashrita discovered it," her father said of the spelling bee culture. "We're proud of her and all that she has done and continues to do to make a name for herself."