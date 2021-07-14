BOSTON — Former North Andover resident Angel Manuel German Familia, 38, was arrested Tuesday and charged with fraudulently using someone else’s Social Security number, according to a press release from Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel Mendell.
German Familia, a Dominican national, was charged with one count of false representation of a Social Security number and one count of aggravated identity theft.
Following an initial appearance before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge M. Page Kelley in Boston, German Familia was held pending a detention hearing.
According to court documents, in 2016 German Familia fraudulently applied to renew a driver’s license at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles using the name, date of birth and Social Security number of a United States citizen.
In addition, German Familia used the stolen identity as far back as 2009, and submitted a Social Security card and birth certificate in the victim’s name in a previous RMV application, the press release states. He is also accused of applying for MassHealth benefits and opening bank accounts in the victim’s name.
The investigation was conducted by Homeland Security’s Investigation’s Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force, which is made up of personnel from local, state and federal agencies with expertise in detecting and disrupting document, identity and benefit fraud schemes.
The charge of false representation of a Social Security number provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of aggravated identity theft provides for a mandatory sentence of at least two years in prison to be served consecutively to any other sentence imposed, up to one year of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.
The announcement was made Tuesday by Mendell; Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Boston; Brian Boyle, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division; and Joshua McCallister, acting inspector in charge of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Boston Division.
Assistance was provided by the North Andover Police Department; Massachusetts State Police; the U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service; and the U.S. Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General.