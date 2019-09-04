Former principal recalled as a 'gentleman'

NORTH ANDOVER — Emmett Goggin, who led both Newburyport and North Andover high schools, is fondly remembered in the two communities he served.
He guided North Andover High School from 1988 to 1995. He headed Newburyport High from 1983 until accepting the North Andover principalship.
Goggin, 75, died Aug. 13 at the Stanley R. Tippett Hospice Home in Needham after a nine-year battle with Lewy body dementia. He was 75.
Newburyport City Council President Barry Connell, a retired North Andover Middle School science teacher, knew Goggin in both communities. He described him as a "thoughtful, respectful gentleman" who listened carefully to the teachers and other staffers he led.
Goggin personified the "true definition of a gentleman," Connell said.
"I never heard an unkind word about him," he said, adding that is "unusual" for a principal.
North Andover Moderator Mark DiSalvo, who served on the School Committee during Goggin's tenure at North Andover High, said he brought an "entirely fresh perspective" to his duties. The culture of the high school was changing during Goggin's principalship and his "almost soft means of finding consensus" was "welcome and appropriate," DiSalvo said.
Tracey Glynn, a Newburyport High School math teacher, was hired by Goggin 33 years ago.
"He was a very patient man," she said.
Any criticism offered by Goggin was "always constructive," she added. As an example, she recalled that shortly after she began teaching at Newburyport High, she allowed students to call her by her first name.
As soon as the school day was over, Goggin called her into his office and gently told her to avoid that practice, pointing out that she was the students' teacher, not their "big sister," Glynn recalled.
"It made all the difference in the world," she said, when she adopted a more formal posture. Furthermore, she said she did not feel berated by her principal – but supported.
Fellow Newburyport High School math teacher Mark Littlefield, who graduated from that school in 1985, described Goggin as "extremely respectful, kind." When told that Connell never head a negative word about Goggin, Littlefield said, "You will not find one."
Littlefield has taught at his alma mater for 30 years.
Goggin was born and raised in Denver. He attended Regis Jesuit High School and was a member of the Missouri Province of the Society of Jesus for 10 years. He earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy and classical languages at St. Louis University.
Goggin was on track to become a Jesuit priest but ended up bringing his passion for service to education, according to his daughter, Molly Goggin.
He earned a master's in educational administration by attending night classes at the University of Northern Colorado, working by day as a stay-at-home dad while his wife, Judith, worked full time at a nearby college. It was a role unusual enough at the time to earn Goggin multiple profiles in local newspapers.
He married Judith, of Tacoma, Washington, in 1972. The couple had two children and five grandchildren.
During the late 1960s and early 1970s, he taught English and language arts at high schools in Kansas, Oregon and Colorado. Goggin was principal of Bennett High School in Bennett, Colorado from 1979 to 1983, when he began his tenure at Newburyport High School.
Between 1995 and 2010, Goggin conducted hundreds of training sessions for teachers around the country as a consultant with Collins Education Associates of West Newbury.
After he retired, Goggin enjoyed golfing and hiking in southern Utah. He and his wife traveled often in his last years to enjoy art, music and time with friends and family members. The progressively debilitating disease never robbed Goggin of his love for life, his daughter said.
It also did not steal his dedication to education. Goggin participated for five years in Massachusetts General Hospital’s neurological studies and donated his brain to the hospital’s Brain Bank to aid research into neurodegenerative disorders.