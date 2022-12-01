SALEM — Glenn Johnson, a former news reporter, editor and award-winning author, has been selected to serve on incoming Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker’s executive team.
Johnson, of North Andover, will work in an external affairs position, handling communications and spokesperson roles, community outreach and working with Tucker and other top staffers on broader policy goals for the office, Tucker announced in a statement Monday morning.
Scott Dullea, a former county prosecutor and Beverly City Councilor, will join Tucker’s staff in January in a senior legal advisory role.
Current Salem City Solicitor Sharyn Lubas “will assume an inward-facing role, overseeing operational and administrative matters,” Tucker said.
Tucker defeated fellow Democratic challenger James O’Shea, a Middleton defense attorney, in the September primary. Tucker did not face a Republican opponent in the November election.
“My goal is to ensure public safety through thoughtful prosecutions, judicious use of alternative programs and aggressive community outreach with key stakeholders in all of the county’s 34 cities and towns,” Tucker said in a statement. “Scott, Sharyn and Glen bring a lot of experience in their individual disciplines, as well as Essex County, and I’m honored they’ve all agreed to work with me and the very talented men and women who already staff the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.”
Johnson had his first full-time newspaper job at the Salem Evening News (now the Salem News — a sister paper to The Eagle-Tribune) before working at the Lowell Sun, Associated Press in Boston and Washington, and the Boston Globe in Washington and Boston. Most recently, Johnson spent 18 months as Politics Editor at Axios before returning to communications consulting in May.
His work in his home county is his second stint in public service, having left journalism in 2013 to spend four years as senior strategic communications adviser to Secretary of State John Kerry. He wrote a book about his time at the State Department and world travels, “Window Seat on the World.”
The book was an Amazon bestseller and Independent Book Publishers Association Ben Franklin Award winner.
Johnson grew up in Andover, graduating from Andover High in 1981 alongside now famous actor Michael Chiklis. They played football together for Dick Collins.
After graduation, Johnson then attended Lawrence University in Appleton, Wisconsin.
His first beat at the Salem News was covering town government in Ipswich, Johnson told the The Eagle-Tribune previously.
During his newspaper career, Johnson covered five presidential campaigns, including Kerry’s in 2004. He reported on Kerry again in 2012, when the senator was being considered for secretary of state by President Barack Obama. That contact eventually resulted in Kerry offering a job to Johnson.
Dullea was an early campaign supporter of Tucker’s and was credited by the DA-elect during his victory speech on primary night in September
He is a graduate of New England Law and started his career as an assistant district attorney in Essex County. He served on Beverly’s City Council from 2012 to 2014 and has working most recently as a trial and defense lawyer as a partner at DDSK Law, a Beverly firm, according to the statement.
Lubas is a longtime Tucker aide, working alongside him when he was Salem police chief. Like Tucker, she’s a graduate of Massachusetts School of Law and spent five years as executive director of NEMLEC, the regional law enforcement group serving northeastern Massachusetts, he said.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.