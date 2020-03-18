Former Salem, N.H., official facing domestic violence charge

SALEM, N.H. - Police arrested a former elected official at his home Tuesday evening after claims of domestic violence, according to Deputy Police Chief Joel Dolan.
An arrest log shows that Patrick McDougall, 45, is charged with a single count of domestic violence simple assault. A brief narrative includes the victim’s claim that McDougall “just woke up and started hitting her on the arm.”
Dolan did not elaborate, as is often the case with domestic violence cases, he said. He also did not name the victim.
Fire department officials responded to medically evaluate the woman, but she ultimately was not transported to a hospital, according to Dolan.
Salem police have arrested McDougall before.
In 2012, McDougall was on Salem’s Zoning Board of Adjustment and Budget Committee when he was arrested for obstructing government administration and later three felony charges of witness tampering, disorderly conduct and criminal threatening linked to the same incident.
The criminal charges led him to resign from public office.
He served two days in jail and received a 28-day suspended sentence for interfering with paramedics trying to transport his wife, Jane, to the hospital after she called 911 complaining of a severe headache.
When the first responders arrived, McDougall tried to refuse treatment for her. She made a second 911 call while her husband was arguing with emergency responders, to which police answered.
She eventually signed a refusal form and was driven by her husband to the hospital.
McDougall responded by going to the fire station to confront then-Chief Kevin Breen about the situation. He was issued a written warning not to contact anyone involved in the case, under threat of further charges.
“Please be advised that should you not abide by this notice, you could face prosecution for felony witness tampering,” Salem police prosecutor Jason Grosky wrote at the time.
But when a Salem police officer went to the McDougall home to serve a subpoena on Jane McDougall, ordering her to appear as a witness for the prosecution in her husband’s case, things deteriorated.
McDougall told the officer his wife was sleeping and blamed police for “breaking up his family,” according to an affidavit.
A few days later, Breen notified police that McDougall showed up to the fire station seeking information about the right to refuse ambulance service. Breen told police he was braced for a physical confrontation after McDougall appeared to be ready for that.
The felony charges for threatening the chief were eventually dropped. McDougall pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and obstructing government administration, leading to the two-day incarceration.