GROVELAND — Kenneth Niven, the former Pentucket substitute teacher charged with child porn-related offenses, was recently fired from his position as a camp counselor at Cedardale Groveland Summer Day Camp, according to a statement from the camp.
Niven, 24, of Merrimac, was arraigned Tuesday on possession of child pornography and photographing an unsuspecting nude person charges, and was ordered held on $15,000 cash bail. While awaiting trial, he cannot have contact with anyone under age 18 or use social media. He is due back in court July 19 for a pretrial hearing.
Upon his arrest, Pentucket Regional schools fired him from his position, according to School Superintendent Justin Bartholomew.
Bartholomew then sent a message to families Tuesday afternoon, saying the district was working with the Merrimac Police Department and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
Niven has worked at Sweetsir and Donaghue elementary schools, Bartholomew said in a statement.
Cedardale Groveland Summer Day Camp owner John Dibble said in a statement Niven worked at Cedardale for a “short time” and was terminated immediately upon learning of his arrest.
“He does not and will never work again at Cedardale,” Dibble said.
Dibble went on to say he and others are cooperating fully with Merrimac police as it relates to its investigation into Niven.
“We’ve been advised not to comment further during an active investigation but we’ve alerted all parents of our campers that Niven has been terminated. We will continue to cooperate with police and provide any information we can to aid their investigation,” Dibble said.
Parents were alerted by email of Niven’s firing.
According to the email, Niven worked there in 2021 and one day this year as a part of a team of counselors responsible for a group of campers.
“At this time, we do not have any information suggesting the counselor ever acted inappropriately with any camper. Nevertheless, over the coming days, we will be conducting an active inquiry in an effort to determine if anything untoward occurred of which we had been previously unaware,” the email reads.
The email also states that Niven passed both a general criminal offender record check, as well as a more specific sex offender background check.
“Frankly, we were shocked by the criminal charges, as we had found the counselor to be very conscientious and personable,” the email reads.
Merrimac police conducted an investigation that uncovered two images of child pornography on Niven’s phone after a parent reported an inappropriate conversation between him and their child on social media, according to an Essex County District Attorney’s Office spokesperson.
The investigation of Niven began Monday when a parent visited the Merrimac police station to report inappropriate communication between Niven and her 12-year-old daughter through the messaging app SnapChat. Police reached out to Niven on Monday night and he agreed to stop by the station for an interview, according to a report by Detective Stephen Beaulieu.
During the interview, Niven admitted sharing his SnapChat information with 17 students. Although he denied sending them inappropriate messages or photos, he did admit it was wrong because he was their teacher and did not get permission from their parents. He also admitted to sending messages to the 12-year-old girl.
“I asked Niven if I searched his phone would I find any inappropriate material. Niven responded by saying yes. Niven stated we would find thousands of videos and photographs of students and teachers,” Beaulieu said, adding Niven gave him permission to look through his phone.
Beaulieu found 15,000 recently deleted photos and videos that he was able to retrieve and scan. Among them were hundreds of videos of students’ and teachers’ legs, according to his report.
