Former youth baseball official charged with larceny 

LAWRENCE — A former Methuen baseball league president has been charged with stealing $53,900, and possibly more, from the city's youth league.
Mark Stoddard, 47, of 43 Brown St., was arraigned Wednesday in Lawrence District Court on a charge of larceny of property valued over $1,200. He wore a royal blue fleece jacket with the words "Coach Stoddard" written on his left sleeve while appearing in court.
A prosecutor said Stoddard, while involved with Methuen Youth Baseball, used or spent $53,900 in league funds for unauthorized purposes.
Stoddard is also accused of running a sports memorabilia business using league money, according to court papers.
Defense attorney Janine Lepore questioned the timing of the charges against Stoddard, noting its been a year and a half since the funds were reported missing to police, which happened Aug. 24, 2018.
Stoddard has seven children, five still living at home, is disabled, and has limited funds, Lepore said during the arraignment.
She said he was not treasurer of the organization when the money was reported missing and is "not understanding why he is getting all the blame."
"It appears that person has not spoken with police," said Lepore, referring to the league treasurer.
Stoddard was released on $5,000 surety, which means bail can be imposed if he does not show up for future court dates. He was also ordered by Judge Kevin Gaffney to have no involvement in the Methuen baseball league.
Lepore said Stoddard remains involved in youth sports, including a wrestling team with a meet scheduled in the near future.
Gaffney said Stoddard can continue his involvement in the sports as long as "he is not involved in any financial distractions."
Stoddard's LinkedIn social media page indicates he's been coaching since 2004 in the following football, baseball, wrestling and softball.
He's also listed as the owner/president of Methuen Sportscards since February 1989 on the LinkedIn page.
William Page, current president of Methuen Youth Baseball, said the league is working diligently to restore itself.
"We are all every sad this has happened. We are trying to rebuild the league and bring it back into good standing," Page said.
Stoddard was league president from 2016 to 2018, he said.
According to a police report, three baseball league board members went to police Aug. 24, 2018 and reported "funds missing from the league's bank accounts."
The board members "expressed concerns over league funds being used for unauthorized purchases and cash withdrawals."
The members said they asked Stoddard for an explanation of the "unauthorized spending."
"Mark told members he is figuring things out and will have answers and a solution for them," according to a report written by Detective Sean Fountain.
Board members said the league accounts had negative balances and they couldn't pay bills. At that time, the league had also been stripped of it's 501C tax status exemption, according to the report.
Stoddard had been issued a debit card connected to the league's account, the board members told police. A spending limit of $300 was set for purchases and anything higher required a vote of the board, according to the report.
"Board members also related that Mark has left other local sports programs for reasons not specifically stated and has a few active Go Fund Me accounts. Mark also owns a sports memorabilia business which members state was using league funds for its operating costs," according to the report.
On Jan. 15, 2020, Methuen Detective Charles DeJesus filed a report stating he met with Stoddard regarding the theft.
"Mark Stoddard was interviewed and admitted to using funds from the league," DeJesus wrote in his report.
Stoddard told him "occasionally he used the wrong bank cards for league expenses and his personal expenses," according to the report.
The next court date was scheduled for April 6.
It's unclear if Stoddard will face indictment by the Essex County grand jury. If an indictment is handed down, the case will be moved to Salem Superior Court where the penalties can be more severe than in district court.
