BOSTON — The two principals of a North Andover firm that specializes in mortgage short sales were charged Friday by federal authorities with defrauding several lenders and investors out of nearly $500,000, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling.
Gabriel T. Tavarez, 39, and Jaime L. Mulvihill, 40, who founded and operated Loss Mitigation Services LLC, are accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Tavarez is also charged with aggravated identity theft, according to a statement from Lelling.
They defrauded the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according Lelling. They made about 90 fraudulent short sale transactions, the U.S. attorney said.
The pair received improper fees from mortgage lenders in connection with short sales of homes, according to Lelling. A short sale occurs when the mortgage debt on the home is greater than the sale price and the mortgage lender agrees to take a loss on the transaction.
Loss Mitigation Services, purportedly acting on behalf of underwater homeowners, negotiated with mortgage lenders for approval of short sales in lieu of foreclosure, according to Lelling. Mortgage lenders typically forbid short sale negotiators, such as Loss Mitigation Services, from receiving any proceeds of a short sale, the U.S. attorney said.
Tavarez and Mulvihill, directly or through their employees, falsely claimed to homeowners, real estate agents and closing attorneys that mortgage lenders had agreed to pay Loss Mitigation Services fees known as “seller paid closing costs” or “seller concessions” from the proceeds of the short sales, according to court documents.
In reality, the mortgage lenders had never permitted Loss Mitigation Services to receive those fees, according to Lelling. When the short sales closed, at the instruction of Tavarez or Mulvihill, or others working with them, settlement agents paid Loss Mitigation Services the fees, which typically were 3% of the short sale price above and beyond any fees to real estate agents, closing attorneys and others involved in the transaction, the U.S. attorney said.
To deceive mortgage lenders about the true nature of the fees, Tavarez or Mulvihill filed, or caused others to file, false short sale transaction documents with mortgage lenders, including altered settlement statements and fabricated contracts and mortgage loan pre-approval letters, according to court documents.
Tavarez and Mulvihill fabricated the transaction documents, or caused them to be fabricated, to justify the additional fees and conceal that they were being paid to Loss Mitigation Services, according to Lelling. In addition, Tavarez created fake letters from mortgage brokers claiming that the brokers had approved buyers for financing, to convince mortgage lenders to approve the additional fees, the U.S. attorney said.
The charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine or twice the gross gain or loss.
Aggravated identity theft carries a mandatory two-year sentence that must run consecutively to any other term imposed, one year of supervised release and a $250,000 fine or twice the gross gain or loss.