LAWRENCE — Four men have been arrested for allegedly taking part in drug trafficking, operating in Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and based in Lawrence.
The four were identified as Esaias Gill-Gonzalez, 31, of Lawrence, Domingo Lugo Diaz, 28, of Lawrence, Cote Colby, 27, of Derry, N.H., and Keith Lane, 25, of Salisbury, according to a press release from the office of U.S District of Massachusetts Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.
They were arrested on charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances involving fentanyl, cocaine base and methamphetamine.
The investigation began in September 2022, according to charging documents. During the course of the investigation cell phone communications between drug dealers operating in the Merrimack Valley were intercepted.
Fentanyl, cocaine, cocaine base and methamphetamine were seized during the arrest as well as a pill press and over $52,000.
The defendants allegedly distributed fentanyl, cocaine base, methamphetamine and counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.
If convicted they face up to 20 years in prison and at least three years to a lifetime of supervised release, as well as a fine of $1 million.
The case is a result of an operation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces.
"OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach," the press release said.
It is also a result of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which brings together law enforcement and the communities they serve in order to reduce violent crime.
The investigation was led by the FBI's North Shore Gang Task Force with assistance provided by a number of groups including Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Police departments of Derry N.H., Haverhill, Lawrence, Methuen and Salisbury.
The defendants will appear in court on April 28 for a probable cause and detention hearing.
