LAWRENCE — Five chairs sat empty at Immaculate Conception Cemetery on Monday. On each sat a photograph and a life vest; four blue vests, one orange.
Chaplains George Fox, Alexander Goode, Clark Poling and John Washington all lost their lives 80 years ago after a troop transport ship heading from New York to Greenland was hit by a torpedo in February 1943.
The story of the “Four Chaplains” is relatively well known, less so is the story of Charles David Jr. of the U.S. Coast Guard who also lost his life as a result of a personal sacrifice.
On Memorial Day, the local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans chose to honor the chaplains and David, who sprang into action when facing danger.
“It’s a solemn day of remembrance and intense gratitude,” said the Rev. Mac Hagins of First United Methodist Church in North Andover.
Hagins was one of four local religious leaders who spoke at the ceremony.
“As the boat sank, not enough life jackets were available and these four chaplains gave their own life jackets to others they were assisting,” he said. “Such heroism is hard for us to imagine.”
Of the 904 people onboard the ship, only 230 survived.
“So many died in this tragic act of war, but the number was fewer due to their bravery and sacrifice,” Hagins said. “They were reported to be standing together singing a hymn as the ship finally went down.”
David, who was Black, also made the ultimate sacrifice that day.
He was born in New York in 1917 and enlisted in the Coast Guard in March 1941. Due to segregation in the military, he was assigned to work in the ship’s kitchen.
David, who was aboard the Comanche, climbed down a side of the vessel to help the freezing crew of the USAT Dorchester onto the ship. When the Comanche’s executive officer fell overboard, David dove in to save him. He also helped pull another shipmate aboard.
Following the rescue, David contracted pneumonia and died in March 1943.
“He was a hero and no one ever said or did anything about him, so we brought him up,” said Joe Augusta, commander of the DAV chapter that organized the ceremony.
Rabbi Howard Mandell of Congregation Beth Israel in Andover spoke about Goode, one of the chaplains, who was also a rabbi.
Mandell said the most important Jewish value is peace.
But he added that “peace doesn’t come without sacrificing sometimes.”
The Happy Hearts Chorus of Methuen sang the national anthem and “God Bless America” at the ceremony.
Don Riccio, a member of the chorus, said they were there to honor veterans.
“I am always interested in history,” Riccio added.
“A piece of history that would have been forgotten,” said Joanne Vietor, another member of the Happy Hearts.
Augusta said it took about two months to put the entire program together.
“A lot of searching,” he said.
David was posthumously awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Medal. In 2010, a Coast Guard ship was named the USCGC Charles David Jr. in his honor.
