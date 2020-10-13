METHUEN — School officials notified parents last week of four incidents of COVID-19 — two each at the Comprehensive Grammar School and Timony Grammar School.
But for at least one parent, the emails raised as many questions as answers.
"I have a lot of questions," said Louann Santos, a local parent with three children doing online learning at CGS. "The anxiety is high for everyone these days."
She said she plans on attending Tuesday night's School Committee at the high school library, where she plans on asking those questions. The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.
In emails to parents dated Oct. 8, the principals of each school said someone in the "school community" tested positive for the virus.
But both principals, in emails that were almost identical, said the positive cases "have not attended (the school) in person and have not been in the building."
The notes — from CGS principal Katherine Proietti and Timony principal Christoper Reeve — went on to say "there have been no close contacts" identified in either school.
The emails added, "we are in close contact with the Methuen Board of Health and will continue to follow their guidance."
The emails also said, "only the people who have been in direct contact with the individuals who tested positive are considered a risk and require quarantine."
Finally, the note advised parents that if they are contacted by the Board of Health or their contact tracers, they need to remain in quarantine for 14 days "regardless of test results during quarantine."
"I'm going to ask, what's the definition of 'close contacts,'" Santos said. "What does that mean? Were kids in the building at the time? At what capacity were they (the people who tested positive) at the school? It's scary for everyone right now. The community wants to know."
Superintendent Brandi Kwong did not return a voicemail or email seeking comment.