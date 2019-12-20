LAWRENCE — Four people suffered non-life-threatening injuries when two cars collided and crashed into a building at Franklin and Essex streets Friday morning, police said.
The victims were treated at the scene by Lawrence General Hospital emergency medical technicians and paramedics, according to Detective Thomas Cuddy, spokesman for the Lawrence Police Department. They were then transported to Lawrence General, he said.
The city Inspectional Services Department inspected the building and determined that it is safe, Cuddy said.