NORTH ANDOVER — Four teenagers suffered injuries in a fiery single-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Bradford Street, police said.
One of the victims, a male, was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital, according to Lt. E.J. Foulds, spokesman for the North Andover Police Department. The other occupants of the Jeep Cherokee, a male and two females, were transported to Lawrence General Hospital.
Foulds said the victims' injuries ranged from serious to moderate.
The Jeep was fully engulfed in flames when the first officer to arrive, Sgt. Fredy Almanzar, reached the scene, Foulds said. After making sure everyone was out of the vehicle, Almanzar used a fire extinguisher to knock down the flames.
Crews from North Andover Engines 1 and 2 and Ladder 1 finished the task and treated the young victims, Foulds said. The two North Andover ambulances were joined by two others from the Andover Fire Department and Lawrence General Hospital.
Police began receiving 911 calls about 7:30 p.m., Foulds said. The identities and addresses of the victims were not available as of late Wednesday.
All are believed to be of high school age, he said. The accident occurred near Carter Field and Great Pond roads.
The location is near Brooks School and a few hundred yards from Lake Cochichewick. Police blocked Bradford Street at Great Pond Road.
A Lawrence engine covered Station 1 on Chickering Road while an Andover truck was posted at Station 2 on Salem Street. All local apparatus was dispatched to Bradford Street, according to fire Lt. Matthew Lacolla, the officer in charge Wednesday night.
"We are grateful to the mutual aid companies," he said.
The accident is being investigated by North Andover police. No details were available on what caused the crash and why the Jeep burst into flames.
The heavily charred Jeep was removed by Trombly Brothers Towing.