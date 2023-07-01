NORTH ANDOVER — The fourth annual Declaration of Independence Recitation event is set to be held on July 4.
The event began during COVID in video form and has progressed into an in-person reading at the North Andover Town Common.
According to John Lennhoff, coordinator of the event and member of the Board of Directors for the Friends of the 1836 Meeting House, the event focuses on speeches that connect to the ideas expressed in the Declaration of Independence.
“The idea was to follow up the Fourth of July with some speeches about our history, that are tied into how well the promises of the Declaration of Independence have been delivered for all Americans,” he said.
Lenhoff believes the Declaration’s statement “all men are created equal” did not reflect everyone in the country at the time of the document’s inception and says the event’s speeches have been selected to reflect that.
“I think it’s pretty generally understood that when the Declaration of Independence was written in 1776, the ‘all men are created equal’ was referring to white landowner men and not all people,” Lennhoff said. “But, I think that that promise has evolved to include all people, and so the speeches are drawn from the period of the Civil War, the period of the civil rights movement of the ‘60s that highlight the incomplete execution of that promise that all people are created equal.”
The event is set to begin with opening remarks from the newly selected Executive Director of the North Andover Historical Society Sheila Hoffman as well a reading of the North Andover Land Acknowledgement.
The Declaration will then be read by State Rep. Tram Nguyen, who has participated in the event in years past, as well as state Sen. Barry Finegold.
“Tram Nguyen showed up every year with Christina Minnicucci who of course did not run this year, and I reached out to Senator Finegold. He attended last year’s event, but not as a speaker, and he agreed to speak,” said Lennhoff.
The program will also include shortened versions of famous speeches performed by local volunteers.
“Each speaker is editing the speeches to their own liking. So, each of the speeches is much longer than we really have to present. There’s the Fredrick Douglas speech, an hour-long speech, and we’re trying to highlight it in seven or eight minutes,” Lennhoff said.
Songs such as Stand Up, Ghosts Antietam, and more will also be sung during the event which is sponsored by the Friends of the 1836 Meeting House, the North Andover Historical Society, and the North Andover Festival Committee.
This year’s recitation begins at 10:30 a.m. and will differ slightly from years past as the event is set to reduce the program’s run time.
“It’s a 60-70 minute program this year, in the past it’s gone an hour and 40 minutes, so we’re dialing it back, trying to get our message across a little more concisely,” Lennhoff said.
Yet, while the run time of the event has changed, the intention remains the same.
“We’re trying to make an interesting program that’s drawn from the history of the United States, speeches by patriots and activists from our history on how well we’ve been delivering on our Declaration of Independence,” Lenhoff said.
