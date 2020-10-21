LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce has combined its spring and fall Business Expo, Trade Show and Health and Wellness Fair into a single online event taking place Thursday, Oct. 22, from noon to 2 p.m.
This event is free to attend but registration is required. Visit three virtual booths and be entered into raffles for gift cards, an Amazon Fire 7 tablet, and other items.
To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com and click on the link to "Virtual Expo Events" then "Business Virtual Expo."
Juvenile probation officer collects food, supplies this week
LAWRENCE — Essex County Juvenile Probation Officer April Anderson launched a food and supply drive to benefit the Mayor's Health Task Force of Lawrence.
Anderson's drive is one of more than 70 similar events statewide as the Massachusetts Trial Court marks Cultural Appreciation Week, Oct. 19 to 23. The weeklong event celebrates diversity, equity and inclusion in the courts.
This year's theme is "We Rise By Lifting Others, Justice and Culture: Bridging the Gap." In this spirit, organizers are helping those who are experiencing food insecurity and are unable to afford the bare necessities, especially during the pandemic, said Coria Holland, communications director for the Massachusetts Probation Service.
Baby wipes and diapers, specifically large sizes 5 to 6, and Pull Ups, are being collected at Lawrence Juvenile Court at 2 Appleton St.
Anderson is collecting toiletries, shaving cream, deodorant, toilet paper and feminine products at other juvenile courts in Lynn and Salem.
Haverhill Democrats open virtual campaign headquarters
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Democratic City Committee has opened a virtual campaign headquarters at HaverhillDems.org and on their Facebook page. The site has information on the committee’s activities and getting involved in this year’s presidential election. Anyone looking for a Biden/Harris lawn sign can email Joe at homer2140@mac.com. Bumper stickers are available by contacting Peggy at mtoomey181@comcast.net.
The committee is holding visibility/standouts for all candidates, including Christina Eckert, candidate for State Rep., now through election day.
Participants will need to wear a face mask and be socially distant. To RSVP for these events, send email to sugo31@aol.com.
For more information, contact Bill Cox at 978-374-6297 or visit HaverhillDems.org.
Educator of the Year nominations due by Friday
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill YMCA is accepting nominations for its Educator of the Year no later than Friday, Oct. 23.
The Y will recognize educators who have made a significant difference in the lives of children at its 12th Annual Educator of the Year Recognition Celebration Tuesday, Nov. 17. This year's event will be virtual.
A nominee must be a current educator in Haverhill with at least three years teaching experience.
Nominations should be at least one page, double spaced, and include why the nominee is an outstanding educator; what makes him/her a perfect choice for the YMCA’s Educator of the Year; how the nominee nurtures the potential of students; encourages others, and community involvement.
Please include your nominee's name, school or college and phone number and send to Colette Ekman at ekmanc@northshoreymca.org.
Pelham to participate in Drug Take Back day
PELHAM — The Drug Enforcement Administration's National Drug Takeback Initiative is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pelham Police Station.
Residents are invited to dispose of old medications with no questions asked. Liquids and sharps will not be accepted.
If you can't make it on Saturday, the Pelham Police Department has a drop box in the lobby of the police station (open 24/7).
Drug Take Back Day is Saturday
DERRY — The Derry Police Department, Salem Police Department, Parkland Medical Center and South Central Public Health Network will participate in the National Drug Enforcement Agency's prescription Drug Take Back event Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Law enforcement officers will be collecting all medications, including tablets, capsules, and patches. Vape pens and other e-cigarette devices will also be collected after batteries are removed. No needles, syringes, lancets or liquids will be accepted.
Collection sites are at Parkland Medical Center, 1 Parkland Drive, near the main entrance and at Parkland Urgent Care, 31 Stiles Road in Salem.
For more information, contact Derry police at 603-432-6111; Salem police at 603-893-1911, or visit takebackday.dea.gov.