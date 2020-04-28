Free coffee, breakfast sandwiches delivered to 'unsung heroes' 

METHUEN — They say there’s no such thing as a free lunch.
But how about a free breakfast?
The nursing staff in the behavioral health units at Holy Family Hospital in Methuen got a nice surprise at 7 a.m. on Tuesday when folks from the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, Crack’d Kitchen & Coffee of Andover, and health insurance company Unicare showed up with a special delivery.
They brought 50 egg sandwiches and enough coffee for 50 people.
“It was an opportunity for us to say thank you for all the work they do during these very difficult times,” said Joe Bevilacqua, president of the chamber. He said Unicare and the chamber paid for the breakfast sandwiches while Crack’d made the sandwiches and made and paid for the coffee.
“They were so excited and appreciative. It was very well-received,” he said.
Deb Chiaravalloti, spokesperson for Holy Family, said the deliveries -- which also went to Holy Family in Haverhill -- were brought to the two behavioral health units at each hospital.
She called the nursing staff there “unsung heroes” who come in to work every day, offering specialized care to people with addiction or mental, emotional and other behavioral health issues.
“With everything going on around coronavirus, we wanted to make sure that staff (in the behavioral units) was taken care of as well,” she said. “It was quite a pick-me-up for them. They loved it.”
The group also dropped a comparable supply of sandwiches and coffee to Lawrence General Hospital nursing staff.