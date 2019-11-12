Free concert at Winnekenni Castle

HAVERHILL — James VanDeuson will present an acoustic guitar and vocals concert at Winnekenni Castle Sunday, Nov. 17, at 3 p.m. VanDeuson is currently touring the northeast and luckily the castle is one of his stops, organizers said.
With a mix of folk influence and a bit of blues and old country, VanDeuson is an inventive singer/songwriter looking to share his music far and wide. Having grown up listening to his father perform at bars, pubs and restaurants, he was motivated to fashion his own musical career at an early age. VanDeuson had his first show at the age of 14 and has performed professionally ever since. From California to New York, he travels wherever his music allows him to go.
The show will take place inside the castle with seating provided. Food and refreshments will be available.
The castle is located at 78 Castle Road within Winnekenni Park, 347 Kenoza Ave. For more information, email winnekenni@yahoo.com or visit online at winnekenni.com. Visit VanDeuson online at jamesvandeuson.com.
AHS Class of 1989 30th Reunion
ANDOVER — Andover High School Class of '89 30th Reunion, 7 p.m. at Elm Square Oyster Two Elm Square. Tickets: paypal.me/AHSReunion1989; information: Barry Finegold, bfinegold@aol.com.
A Festival of Trees in Groveland
GROVELAND — The Groveland Historical Society will present its third annual event, A Festival of Trees, on Nov 29 and 30, and Dec. 1, 6, 7 and 8 from 1 to 8 p.m. at historic Washington Hall, 101 Washington St.
Admission is $5. Free to children under 5. Each tree has a different theme. Raffle tickets for the trees, wreaths and centerpieces that will be on display are $1 each, six for $5 or 12 for $10. Proceeds from this event benefit the Groveland Historical Society.
Candidates offices spring up
SALEM, N.H. — Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign opened a Salem campaign office on Oct. 19. Former Second Lady Jill Biden was there for the event. Biden's campaign is the second to set up shop in the border town. The office is located at 48 Stiles Road Suite 104, Salem.