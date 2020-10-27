METHUEN — It was free treats for everyone at The Loop last week as Crumbl Cookies opened its doors.
The gourmet cookie chain, based in Utah, opened its first store in New England on Thursday, Oct. 22. The following day, Friday, the store gave customers one free chocolate chip cookie each from 8 a.m. to noon.
In most cases, people bought a couple more cookies, as the store has a wide variety of flavors.
Some of the Crumbl specialty cookies include: Muddy Buddy, Biscoff Lava, Funfetti, Snickerdoodle, Coconut Lime, Chocolate Caramel, Cranberry Vanilla, Nutella Sea Salt, Oatmeal Chocolate Chip, Rocky Road, S’Mores and Orange Creamsicle, just to name a few.
“We’re excited to bring Crumbl to Methuen and hope the local residents love these cookies as much as we do,” said Jason McGowan, Crumbl co-founder and CEO. “We love the traditional flavors, but also like to surprise our customers with new, fun flavors. My personal favorite is the raspberry cheesecake cookie. Each cookie recipe is crafted to bring back existing customers, and encourage new customers to come inside.”
Inside every Crumbl store, staff members mix, bake and prepare the cookies fresh in an open kitchen for all to see.
“Having our customers see every cookie being made is one of the best experiences of our stores,” said Sawyer Hemsley, Crumbl co-founder and COO. “Each ingredient is carefully chosen to provide customers with the highest quality cookie on the market.”
Crumbl features four specialty cookies each week, along with the standard favorites: warm chocolate chip and chilled sugar cookie. Cold milk and gourmet ice cream are also on the menu.
Crumbl is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight each Friday and Saturday. Crumbl is closed on Sundays and offers local delivery and curbside pick-up, which can be easily accessed on the app or website, crumblcookies.com.
“Nothing beats biting into a warm, delicious cookie that has been delivered straight to your door,” said Jeff Maguire, a Methuen man who co-owns the store with James Maguire and Steve Menzel. “We’re really excited to bring this experience to Methuen.”
Over the last three years, Crumbl Cookies has expanded to 111 storefronts in 20 states, making it the third-largest, brick-and-mortar cookie company in the nation, according to the company’s Facebook page.
The first store opened in Logan, Utah in September 2017.