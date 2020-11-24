HAVERHILL — Free grab and go meal will be available Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Hunking School, Consentino School, Nettle School, J.G. Whittier and the High School. All families can receive five days worth of nutritious breakfast and lunches.
These grab and go meal sites will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Sites will resume on Monday, Nov. 30, at their normal operating time of 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.Free grab and go meals are available for the entire school year.
All children and teens 18 and under are eligible for free meals in Haverhill. No registration or ID is required.
Red Bow Fair goes online
NORTH ANDOVER — The North Parish Unitarian Universalist Church will hold its 62nd annual Red Bow Fair as a virtual, online only event.
The fair runs from Saturday, Dec. 5, at noon to Saturday, Dec.12, at noon. Visit now at bit.ly/RedBowFair.
Due to COVID-19 and a desire to keep the tradition alive, the Red Bow Fair will look quite different this year. You will still find an array of gift baskets, hand-made items and more and a silent auction featuring more than 85 items including a three-hour harbor cruise for four aboard Cool Change out of Beverly Harbor; Oculus 256 GB virtual realty gaming system; two $500 gift certificates to Cakes by Design Edible Art located in North Andover; two complete auto detailing done at your home in the spring, gifts cards to local restaurants including China Blossom, Karma, Casa Blanca, Joe Fish, The Loft, LaRosa’s, Grassfields and Thai Sweet Basil.
A pair of David Yurman diamond pave earrings, artisan and vintage silver and handcrafted one-of-a-kind pieces are available, as will soups, sweets and bread that will be delivered to your home each month beginning in January.
Raffle tickets for a quilt and Wine Cellar prizes are available now by visiting bit.ly/RedBowFair.
Families receive gift cards for Thanksgiving meals
HAVERHILL — On Nov. 21, 625 families in Lawrence and Haverhill received Thanksgiving meal gift cards through a partnership with United Way, Catholic Charities, Emmaus and Family Services of the Merrimack Valley.
Families received grocery store gift cards valued at $50 or a gift card valued at $35 and a turkey, depending on which site they picked up their meals.
“With the ongoing crisis and unemployment rates as high as 30 percent in hard-hit cities, countless workers in our region remain underemployed with reduced hours and are struggling to make ends meet,” said Bob Giannino, president and CEO at United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley. "Adding to the crisis, many local traditional Thanksgiving meal drives are not able to take place in person this year due to necessary health and safety COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines."
"In these challenging times, we worked with the United Way to ensure that we were able to provide families that rely on us with a Turkey dinner to celebrate one of our most treasured holidays," said Kevin MacKenzie, CEO of Catholic Charities. “We are seeing more and more people who are facing food insecurity for the first time. Since March, we’ve experienced a five-fold increase in families seeking food assistance at our food pantries."