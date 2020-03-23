The new deadline to file for payments from the $143 million class action settlement associated with the 2018 gas disaster has been moved up to this Friday, March 27.
Attorneys representing victims from Lawrence, Andover and North Andover asked for the payments to be accelerated "in light of the economic suffering brought on by the coronavirus crisis," according to a press release.
The first round of lump-sum payments is now expected to be mailed in mid-May, instead of late July, according to the statement.
"We want to get money into the hands of these residents as quickly as possible. It's particularly important because we now have a double-whammy: Businesses just starting to get back on their feet now have to cope with coronavirus shutting everything down again. Every dollar counts here," said John Roddy, a class action attorney involved.
The average payment for a family four is estimated at $8,750, said Essex County Superior Court Judge James Lang, who approved the settlement earlier this month.
Residents and businesses in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover all were affected by the Sept. 13, 2018 gas disaster
As a result of the fires and explosions caused by overpressurized pipelines operated by Columbia Gas, Leonel Rondon, 18, of Lawrence, was killed, three firefighters and 19 civilians were hurt, and damages are estimated at $1 billion.
About 50,000 people were forced to evacuate and the severity of the damage depended on the age of appliances. Five homes were destroyed and 131 properties damaged, according to findings by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Prior to the final hearing on the settlement Feb. 27, a total of 11,077 claims had been filed. That figure includes 10,432 residential claims and 645 claims from area businesses that suffered losses or closed.
The claims, which encompass 35,000 people, run the gamut from spoiled food, to lodging, to property damage and more, according to testimony.
According to Lang’s decision, 56 percent of the claims came from Lawrence, followed by 23 percent from Andover and 19 percent from North Andover.
"Residents and business owners who were affected by the September 13, 2018 gas explosions and fires that devastated the towns of Lawrence, Andover or North Andover can file claims for economic and non-economic losses including real property damage, personal property damage, displacement expenses, lost wages and loss of business income, emotional distress, disruption, inconvenience, loss of use and enjoyment of property and loss of goodwill. Those affected can also apply for itemized compensation of extraordinary losses or expenses incurred as a result of the incident, including among other things: property damage, evacuation expenses, heating expenses, lost wages, lost business income, and emotional distress," according to the statement.
The only way to qualify for a payment is submit a Claim Form by March 27 at ColumbiaGasExplosionSettlement.com.
Anyone with questions can call 1-833-927-0819.
