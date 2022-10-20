SALEM, Mass. — A woman testified that she was shocked and became emotional when a close family friend, a teen male, told her he had "hooked up" with an older man in a Lawrence park.
"What do you mean you hooked up with him?" Lisa Rosario said she immediately asked the 13-year-old boy, an alleged rape victim.
Rosario, 43, a former Lawrence resident who now lives in Miami, Florida, testified as a prosecution witness Thursday as Carlos Vieira's child rape trial continued in Salem Superior Court.
The teen, she said, then told her the story "gets worse."
"He's a police officer," she recalled him saying. The teen referred to her as "Titi," which is Spanish for aunt.
Tearing up, she said she immediately apologized to him.
"I said, 'This is not your fault. You are a child,'" Rosario said.
Vieira, a Lawrence police officer for 19 years, was indicted by an Essex County grand jury on charges of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under age 14.
He was also indicted on a charge of improper storage of a high-capacity firearm. At the time of his arrest, Vieira had an unsecured AR-15, a semi-automatic rifle, in his vehicle, prosecutors said.
The teen male is not being named in this story. The Eagle-Tribune does not identify alleged sex crime victims.
Vieira is currently on unpaid administrative leave from his Lawrence policing job.
He was free on $10,000 bail pending trial but under house arrest at his Lawrence home.
On Wednesday, the opening day of trial, the teen testified that during the summer of 2018 he met Vieira on the social media app Grindr. The two agreed to meet in Mt. Vernon Park, which was near his home. He said he rode his mountain bike to the park and then engaged in sex acts with Vieira in his SUV.
Later, during the Merrimack Valley gas explosions on Sept. 13, 2018, the teen saw Vieira in police uniform directing traffic in Lawrence.
Jurors on Monday saw a picture of the boy at age 13. He had short dark hair and braces. Now 17, the male has longer, curly hair and facial hair.
Answering questions posed by Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall, Rosario said the teen told her he met a man on Grindr and "hooked up with him" at Mt. Vernon Park. He told her the sexual acts they engaged in, she said.
During his testimony, the teen was asked if he felt some responsibility for what happened in Mt. Vernon Park.
"For sure," the teen replied.
He said he didn't tell anyone about what happened until about six months later, during a family meeting in January 2019.
State police Lt. Robert DeMeo and Trooper Alex Smith, both investigators assigned to District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office, gave testimony about photo arrays they showed the teen during the course of the investigation.
DeMeo and Smith both said they were asked to show the teen photos because they were not involved with the initial investigation. This practice is referred to by police as a "blind presentation."
Jurors watched videos of the troopers showing the teen the photos.
When DeMeo showed the male the pictures, he did pick out a photo marked "No. 3." But the teen was not 100% sure it was the man he met in Mt. Vernon Park.
"I don't know if it's the guy or not. He looks similar," the teen said.
Separately, looking at photos with Smith, the teen identifies Vieira.
Defense attorney John Morris questioned DeMeo about state police policy and if the questions he was asking the teen during the blind presentation concurred with the policy. DeMeo said the policy can be modified.
Morris also asked DeMeo about three separate photo arrays that were done during the investigation. Vieira's picture was No. 3 in all three arrays, he said.
"You would agree that's problematic?" Morris asked DeMeo.
"Yes, Sir," DeMeo replied.
The trial continues Friday morning in Salem Superior Court.
The defense is expected to call several witnesses. But it's unclear if Vieira will take the stand in his own defense.
Jurors could possibly begin deliberations on Tuesday.
