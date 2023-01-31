SALEM, Mass. — A close friend of domestic violence murder victim Wanda Rosa said the young mother was taking classes to become a real estate estate agent when she was murdered in 2016.
Iris Feliciano, 32, called as a prosecution witness on Monday, said she met Rosa when they were both working at The Mall at Rockingham Park in Salem, New Hampshire.
Emilio DeLarosa, 38, of Lawrence is on trial for Rosa’s first-degree murder and for violating a restraining order she had against him.
Feliciano, testifying during the second day of the murder trial in Superior Court, said she and Rosa quickly became close friends. Rosa convinced her to come work at the jewelry store where she was employed.
Later, they signed up and attended classes to become real estate agents, Feliciano said, answering questions posed by Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall.
Rosa, 29, missed the class they had together on Sept. 11, 2016. Feliciano said when she left class that day, she was inundated with texts and phone calls about something that happened to Rosa.
Feliciano thought it was a “bad joke,” she testified in tears.
“I called Wanda’s mom and she told me it was true. and that’s how I found out,” she said.
Numerous members of Rosa’s family sat in the back row of the court gallery and cried during Feliciano’s testimony.
DeLarosa is charged with strangling Rosa to death in front of their son, Ethan Rosa, who was 4 years old.
On Thursday, Ethan, now 11, testified that his father pushed his mother down, grabbed her and strangled the woman.
Ethan said he had been lying in bed with his mother in their Methuen apartment.
DeLarosa had asked Rosa for her credit card. When she said, ‘No,’ DeLarosa became mad, the boy testified.
“I was trying to pull him off her,” said Ethan, now a fifth-grader in Lawrence. But he said DeLarosa “killed her” and then brought him outside to his car.
State police Sgt. Michael Murphy, who investigated Rosa’s death, also testified Monday. Murphy was previously assigned to the Essex County district attorney’s office and said he investigated homicides and other major crimes.
Murphy testified that a letter was found in Rosa’s apartment following her death. He also said he witnessed an interview of Ethan, who said his father choked and killed his mother.
After Rosa’s murder, DeLarosa was on the loose for nearly a year and later captured while living under another identity in California, authorities said.
State police Sgt. Toddy Silverio of the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section also took the stand Monday. He testified that he reviewed a 2014 police report detailing an attack on Rosa by DeLarosa.
After DeLarosa could not be immediately found after Rosa’s death, Silverio said troopers checked with his family, friends and employer about his possible whereabouts. Troopers also monitored his credit card and bank accounts.
“We attempted to contact everyone we possibly could,” Silverio said, noting they eventually were contacted a year later by police in Patterson, California, who had DeLarosa in custody.
The trial is expected to resume Wednesday morning.
A first-degree murder conviction carries the penalty of life in prison without parole.
In her opening statement, MacDougall said it was DeLarosa’s relatives who asked Methuen police to check on Rosa that morning. The couple was known to have a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship.
Rosa was found on the floor of her apartment, strangled, with a comforter over her.
MacDougall noted that Rosa was a “mother, sister, daughter and friend.” While caring for her son, she had been training for a new job.
After killing Rosa and leaving Ethan with relatives that morning, DeLarosa fled to New York, Miami, San Diego and Los Angeles, where he found work installing hardwood floors, MacDougall said.
When he was captured by authorities nearly a year later, DeLarosa “admitted he killed Wanda Rosa, that he strangled her to death in front of her little boy,” MacDougall said.
Defense attorney Aviva Jeruchim described the couple’s relationship as “toxic.”
“They should have never been together,” Jeruchim said in her opening statement.
She said prior to the attack, DeLarosa had seen a letter to Rosa from an inmate at a Massachusetts jail. The letter referred to Rosa having doubts about who her son’s father was. The writer urged her to discuss this with DeLarosa, Jeruchim said.
DeLarosa viewed this as “the ultimate act of betrayal,” she said.
Jeruchim said she will ask the jury to convict DeLarosa on a lesser charge of manslaughter instead of first-degree murder.
