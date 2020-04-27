Friends don't let friends get lonely while distancing

One group of former Andover High School classmates is finding ways to stay connected during the coronavirus crisis, getting together regularly for online chats while they await the end of social distancing so they can resume their frequent family get-togethers.
Residents Todd and Christine Murray, along with Christine’s close friend and neighbor Bridget Mason, recently even managed to share a happy hour while maintaining social distancing.
It didn’t replace the cookouts they share regularly with fellow graduates of Andover High School’s Class of 1994, but it was better than nothing.
“We all sat on the front wall of our Washington Avenue home and enjoyed drinks,” Murray said. “We all needed a quick hour of socializing while having some laughs and enjoying each others company — from 6 feet away.”
In normal times, this group of 10 friends and a dozen or so children gets together up-close-and-personal often and has been doing so for 15-plus years. For the most part the adults all grew up and graduated high school together.
“We just can’t cut the cord,” Todd Murray said, reminiscing about how things usually are. “We’ll have someone over for a cookout, or they will hold one. It’s like a revolving door as to who is hosting the get-together.”
Of course that all changed about a month ago, when Gov Charlie Baker ordered social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
“It’s been tough and I feel really bad for the kids who are stuck in their houses,” Todd said. “As a parent, we’re trying to keep our own three children aware of what’s happening. We try to stay positive and keep them busy with activities such as daily walks.”
The whole tight-knit group makes time to stay close via text chains and Zoom visits, too. And when the social distancing rules are finally lifted, Todd predicts a memorable event.
“We’re going to have one hell of a party,” he said. “And we’ll probably need to call for Uber rides.”