LAWRENCE — More than 50 people held a vigil around a makeshift memorial for 11-year-old Taysha Silva Monday night, honoring the girl whose life was cut short in a horrific car accident over the weekend.
Her father, Roberto Silva, was consoled by a small army of friends and well-wishers as people around the neighborhood stood by respectfully while cars slowly crawled by on the busy road.
"She was loved by a lot of people," Silva, 34, told reporters gathered at the scene of the accident on Route 114/Parker Street, just west of the intersection with Andover Street. It was there that around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, police say Selvin Manuel Lima, 23, fled a police stop, turned wide onto Parker Street and slammed head-on into a Honda Civic carrying Taysha and four other people.
Lima faces a variety of offenses and the passengers in the Civic remain hospitalized with serious injuries. (See related stories on Page 1.)
Monday night's vigil, though, was about remembering the life of Taysha and supporting her father.
When asked by a reporter how he was doing, Roberto Silva said he was "showing no weakness, because she'd want me to.... But I've cried the last two days. There are no more tears coming out."
He wore a T-shirt with images of Taysha. The front had a photo of the two of them on her birthday. On the back was an image of Taysha working on the engine of a car. Words over the photo said: "Race in Paradise."
While she was a car buff, Taysha was also a beauty queen, serving as the queen of the Lawrence Hispanic Festival in 2017. Roberto's friend, Justin Weldy, wore a T-shirt with an image of Taysha on the front, wearing a tiara and a shiny princess' gown.
At least one well-wisher from Lawrence, Amanda Morera, 9, visited the memorial earlier in the day and lit a candle in Taysha's memory. Morera said she remembered Taysha when she was the queen of the festival and wanted to do something nice to remember her.
Neighbors Florence Schnepp and Jimmy and Judith Ford, all of Cambridge Street, said they heard about the crash and ran to see if they could help. What they saw they'll not soon forget.
"I've never seen anything so horrific in my life," Schnepp said. "Especially with children."
Judith and Jimmy Ford brought a large wooden cross, topped with flowers, as well as candles and other mementos.
"We just wanted to show support out of compassion," Jimmy Ford said. "It's such a shame. She was just a child."