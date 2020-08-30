Somewhere in the past, they are still three Methuen teens gone geeky on music and theater, mooning over their latest acting or singing parts.
Somewhere in a musical time warp, they are harmonizing while cruising up and down Washington Street in Curtis Moore's powder blue Delta 88, rivaled in size only by an aircraft carrier.
And, fresh from the stage and still dressed in costume, they are diving into a Friendly's booth for steak and cheese melts and ice cream.
Chorus, band and musical theater were fun from '85 to '91.
And music will forever link the crew: sisters Amanda (Autieri) LaFlamme and Sabrina (Autieri) Angelone in Methuen, Michelle Mailhot in Orlando and Moore in New York City.
Moore is up for an Emmy Award, the newest feather in his professional music cap.
Moore, Mailhot, LaFlamme and Angelone remain close decades after they forged keen friendships and fell in love with drama and song.
On Sunday, Sept. 20, the Methuen contingent will be rooting for Moore, 47, to take home an Emmy for the original song “One Less Angel.”
Moore and longtime songwriting partner Tom Mizer wrote the bouncy number for the Amazon television series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
The love song wastes no time getting to the hook "Could there be one less angel in heaven ... ." And the very first verse likewise gets right to the point: "The stars shine/Your eyes catch mine/And your light is all I can see."
The skills Moore called upon to write "One Less Angel" for show character Shy Baldwin — imagined as part Johnny Mathis and part Sam Cooke — were some of the same skills he honed in Methuen.
Back then, under the direction of music teacher Margot Warner at the Methuen Young People's Theatre, Moore learned to read music and decipher choral parts while immersing himself in classic Gilbert & Sullivan musicals "The Mikado," "H.M.S. Pinafore" and "The Pirates of Penzance."
At Methuen High, teacher Debbie Gruber inspired Moore to learn more about the intricacies of jazz vocals.
He and Mailhot spent many hours listening to jazz singers' albums.
Whether the friends were singing Manhattan Transfer numbers or talking (sometimes arguing) about songs, they were engaged in creative collaboration, and their shared curiosity and learning and excitement fueled each project and their musical growth.
"It is exactly what I do today," Moore says.
From an early age Moore played clarinet, and, in the ensuing years, added piano, keyboards, saxophone and voice to his musical skill set.
His most abiding talent for music is his ear, a sponge-like quality that soaks up the shared and distinctive qualities from music as varied as jazz sung by Ella Fitzgerald or the fanciful and catchy works by Gilbert & Sullivan.
"Curtis was always the one to hear something new," said LaFlamme.
Collaboration has been key to his musical strides. At Northwestern University in Chicago, he started writing songs with Mizer.
For the last 20 years he has made a living as a composer, songwriter and musician, collaborating on joint productions
Along the way he has worked on and off Broadway, around the world, and in television and film.
He has collaborated with top-of-the-line actors, directors and writers, among them Sam Mendes, Kevin Spacey, Tom Stoppard, Todd Solondz, Katie Holmes, Tom Hanks, Kristin Chenoweth and Amy Sherman-Palladino.
Sherman-Palladino hired Mizer and Moore to write five original songs for Season 3 of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" show. These were the show's first originals. Other seasons drew upon recordings by period standard-bearers such as Frank Sinatra.
Moore brought in Mailhot, a professional jazz singer and college music professor, for backup vocals on some of the Maisel songs.
Now a mom with two children, ages 9 and 12, Mailhot visits Moore once or twice a year. At least in pandemic free times.
Did she ever dream, back at Methuen High, that Moore would be up for an Emmy?
"Of course we dreamed of this," she said. "I mean — this exact moment as we were recording parts to "Into the Woods" on his 4-track recorder in his room giggling and arguing about whole tone scales."
LaFlamme says it feels like all of them are up for the Emmy, and joked that she will be wearing a gown and a mask in her living room when the award ceremonies air.
Seriously, she hopes the coronavirus doesn't dim the accolades for Moore, voted most likely to succeed by his prescient senior class.
"My biggest concern, when he wins, is: Will he have everything he should have?" LaFlamme said. "We want him and his husband to have the red carpet ... ."
The connections the high school friends forged through music are ties that bind forever.
LaFlamme and Mailhot can still hear Moore in the songs he writes today.
Meanwhile, somewhere in the past, the friends are piled into Moore's big blue Oldsmobile.
In winter, when the car's horn freezes, it makes a burping sound, sending the gang into fits of laughter.
In summer, the windows are down, their voices are up and they are having a blast harmonizing.
And now, fast forward to 2020, the Methuen friendships continue, the music plays on and harmony remains.
Moore music milestones
1985: Joined the premier year of the Methuen Young People’s Theatre in a production of "H.M.S. Pinafore" led by Margo Warner and Ellen Stahle, and continued every summer for the next 5 years.
1987: Met lifelong friend and future singer Michelle Mailhot in high school.
1990: Formed vocal jazz group with high school friends Amanda Autieri, Ben Hellman, Kerrie Belluardo and Kellie Belluardo.
1993: Met longtime friend and writing partner Tom Mizer working on a student musical at Northwestern University.
1998: Arranged the music for friend and classmate Kate Shindle’s winning performance at the Miss America Pageant.
2004: With songwriter Matthew Brookshire, composed and performed songs in Todd Solondz’s indie film "Palindromes."
2009: With Tom Mizer, awarded a Jonathan Larson Grant by the American Theatre Wing.
2011: Performed onstage in Sam Mendes’ acclaimed world-tour of "Richard III."
2013: Composed music for Nora Ephron’s Broadway play, "Lucky Guy," starring Tom Hanks.
2015: His musical "Triangle" premieres at Theatreworks in San Francisco and received six Theatre Bay Area Awards including Outstanding World Premiere Musical.
2016: With Tom Mizer, awarded the Fred Ebb Award for excellence in music theatre songwriting.
2020: Received an Emmy nomination for their song “One Less Angel”— one of five songs they composed for the Amazon series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and the first original songs ever to be featured on the award-winning hit.
Future projects: Four new theater pieces, including musicals for Universal Theatrical Group and Grove/Whitman Commissions (producers of "Fun Home" and "The Band’s Visit").
Advice to teens considering a music or theater career: Do what you need to do pay the bills, but be available at a moment's notice for an audition or to work on a project.